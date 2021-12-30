ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati showcases names to keep in mind for NFL draft

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cincinnati Bearcats haven’t had a first-round draft pick in 50 years. Some of...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#College Football Playoff#Cincinnati#American Football#Ap Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
247Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh ends season with big bonus pull

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh ended the season with $2 million in bonuses, according to USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz. Berkowitz pointed out that Harbaugh’s bonus earnings are the most for a public school football coach since at least 2014. Harbaugh’s $2 million put him just ahead of then-LSU coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy