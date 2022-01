The Milwaukee Bucks had all the momentum possible heading into Monday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons. Not only had the defending champs won six straight games prior to this matchup, but they were going up against an opponent they had not lost to since February of 2018. Detroit is among the least successful teams in the association this season, having won just six games going into the game, the fewest in the league. Despite everything working in their favor, the Bucks failed to take advantage in this one, even on their home floor.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO