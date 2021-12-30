Funeral Thursday For FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, Who Died At Staten Island Firehouse Over Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The funeral for a veteran FDNY firefighter who died at his Staten Island firehouse was being held Thursday.

The service for Lieutenant Joseph Maiello started at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Westerleigh .

Maiello, 53, died Sunday while on-duty at Engine Company 163, Ladder 83 in Castleton Corners .

Maiello spent 22 years with the FDNY and survived the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North Tower on 9/11.