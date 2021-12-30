ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Funeral Thursday For FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, Who Died At Staten Island Firehouse Over Weekend

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXf85_0dZ4pWej00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The funeral for a veteran FDNY firefighter who died at his Staten Island firehouse was being held Thursday.

The service for Lieutenant Joseph Maiello started at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Westerleigh .

Maiello, 53, died Sunday while on-duty at Engine Company 163, Ladder 83 in Castleton Corners .

Maiello spent 22 years with the FDNY and survived the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North Tower on 9/11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bruce Blakeman Sworn In As Nassau County Executive, Draws Ire For Ceremony Not Requiring Masks Or Proof Of Vaccination

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an official change in leadership Monday for Nassau County‘s 1.4 million residents. Republican Bruce Blakeman was sworn in as county executive after beating incumbent Laura Curran in a close race in November, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. The oath of office was administered by his wife, an attorney. It was a new day in Nassau, as evidenced by the crowd inside the Cradle of Aviation Museum, many unmasked and no proof of vaccination requested. “Nassau is normal again. We have seen the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can no longer be afraid. We still have challenges, but...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine Even Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission. Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern. “It would send panic to the public if there...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

Mixed Feelings As Schools Decide To Go All-Remote Temporarily In Mount Vernon, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Many suburban school districts in our area are starting the new year by going remote. Dozens of districts in New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester have COVID cancelations of in-person instruction. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, outside Lincoln Elementary in Mount Vernon, students’ first test of 2022 involves putting saliva in a tube to see if they have COVID. Some parents were disappointed the district is all remote until the middle of January. “I like to keep my kids safe. At the same time, two weeks is a bit much,” said parent Jackie DePaula. At School 9 in Yonkers, third grade...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Firehouse#Veteran#Engine Company 163#The World Trade Center
CBS New York

FDNY: Polar Bear Plunge Participant Goes Into Cardiac Arrest During Annual Coney Island Event

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Year’s Day tradition in Coney Island was interrupted by a medical emergency Saturday. The FDNY says a participant taking part in the Polar Bear Plunge suffered a cardiac arrest around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown. The annual event, which dates back to 1903, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
HEALTH
CBS New York

Adams Weighing COVID Booster Mandate For City Workers, Says It’s His ‘Next Move And Decision’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he is considering a booster shot mandate for city workers. He called it his administration’s “next move and decision.” “We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that,” Adams said. “But we’re encouraging them to do that now.” City workers have been required to be vaccinated since Nov. 1, 2021. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Test To Stay’ Program Begins In New Jersey As Students Return To Schools Across The State

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was back to school on Monday for kids in New Jersey, though not everyone was in the classroom. Some districts started off the new year with remote learning, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. The ongoing surge from the Omicron variant has meant a return to at-home learning for tens of thousands of kids. “The days leading up to winter break showed a spike in surge in numbers that we had not seen before,” Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon said. FLASHBACK: Relief, Concern Arrive With Parents And Students On First Day Of In-Person Learning At Newark Schools Since March 2020 Leon is the...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Citing New York City’s Economic Needs, Mayor Eric Adams Urges Companies To Consider Returning Staff To Offices

PURCHASE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Despite the troubling and ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is urging corporations and financial institutions to end their reliance on telecommuting and bring their employees back to work. He says the city’s economic health depends on it, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday. Adams said the city will beat COVID by, “bringing the swagger back,” keeping schools open, and getting workers back in offices. He never uttered the name Bill de Blasio or said he was as dull as dirt, but that was his implication as Adams made it clear that his vibrant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
CBS New York

New York Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some newborns have come into the world with a special distinction — they’re the first babies born in the Tri-State Area in this brand new year. Northwell Health says weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces, Ashton Robert Gabriel came into the world right at midnight, too, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He’s the third baby for parents Megan and Rosendy. “The doctor’s like, ‘C’mon Megan, you can do this. We can make a midnight baby,'” Megan Gabriel said. She told CBS2’s Thalia Perez those were the moments just ten minutes before midnight when she began pushing. At the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman Fatally Stabbed In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly stabbing in Astoria, Queens, on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 21st Street and Broadway. Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times in the torso and died at the hospital. Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. No information on a possible suspect has been released at this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Victim’s Father Arrested After Deadly Staten Island Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father. The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m. Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead. Joseph Leone, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Alvin Bragg Makes History As Manhattan’s First African-American District Attorney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s new District Attorney made history Saturday. Alvin Bragg, Jr. was sworn in during a private ceremony at City Hall with his family standing with him. He’s the first African-American Manhattan DA and only the fourth top prosecutor in 80 years. Bragg, who is a Harlem native, is a former federal prosecutor. He’ll take over the DA’s investigation into the Trump Organization.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Shot In Head While Sleeping In His Car On New Year’s Day Released From The Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD officer shot while sleeping in his car outside a Harlem precinct was released from a hospital on Sunday. The veteran officer left New York-Presbyterian on the East Side in the afternoon. He was off duty and sleeping in his personal car outside of the 25th Precinct in East Harlem between double shifts on Saturday morning when a bullet fired from a distance struck him in the head. The officer’s name still hasn’t been released, but CBS2 has learned he is a military veteran and a father. “I think he reaches upon his skills as a previous Marine serving his country. He’s been an outstanding officer for the 25 and the residents of upper East Harlem,” the wounded officer’s commanding officer said. Investigators do not believe the officer was the intended target. CBS2 was told he underwent successful surgery to remove bull fragments from his head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Surging COVID Cases Push New Yorkers To Change New Year’s Eve Party Plans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square was scaled down this year because of COVID concerns, and some people hosting parties did the same thing. If you decided to ring in the new year with scaled-back plans, you weren’t alone. “We’re just gonna go eat some ice cream. That’s pretty much it,” Angel Aleman told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. This year, the Omicron variant wreaked havoc on many, pushing them to change plans to squash events altogether. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Addresses NYC Shootings, Bringing Back Reformed Anti-Crime Unit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is a top priority of the city’s new mayor. On Sunday, Eric Adams heard from families whose loved ones were gunned down, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. The images from the city’s gun violence crisis is disturbing, and the new mayor’s message to those behind the crimes is powerful. “You will not bring violence to this city. That is not going to continue to happen in the city of New York,” Adams said. Adams spent his second day in office with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and elected officials, listening to the stories of trauma from families who lost loved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. Teams With Local Pharmacy To Bring Mobile Testing Unit To Front Of City Hall

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson took steps Sunday to fight the rise in COVID-19 cases. The city teamed up with a local pharmacy to put a mobile testing unit in front of City Hall. They also handed out 5,000 KN-95 masks to any residents who needed one. “Our daily infection rate has significantly spiked,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “I know all the testing centers are really overwhelmed. We encourage everyone to come out and get tested,” said Dr. Jabeen Ahmed, owner of Sheefa Pharmacy. Paterson has several mobile testing and vaccination sites in various parts of the city every week.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Teenager Shot In Leg In East Harlem, NYPD Investigating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl suffered a leg injury when she was shot in East Harlem early Friday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. outside the Wagner Houses on First Avenue. The girl told police she heard gunshots, then felt pain and realized at least one bullet hit her. The girl was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. She is expected to be OK. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City’s 110th Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday. Adams held a picture of his mother and used his family’s bible to take the oath of office with other family members by his side in Times Square. Watch the full ceremony — As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, Adams takes over a city that is dealing with an ongoing pandemic. Earlier in the the week, he laid out his COVID plan for the winter, hoping to keep businesses and schools open, while battling the spread of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy