China is often considered the crucial market for footwear companies looking to establish global dominance. But in recent months, home-grown shoe brands such as Anta Sports and Li-Ning have threatened the growth of international players in the region. Consumers in China increasingly prefer their own homegrown brands as opposed to international brands like Nike and Adidas, according to a December report from The NPD Group, which analyzed the Chinese footwear market in Q3 of 2021. According to the data, six of the top ten footwear brands in China in Q3 were domestic brands, up from four in Q3 of 2020. In running, seven...

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO