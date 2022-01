Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will play the Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption to compete at the tournament without a Covid-19 vaccination. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said last month that all players competing in Melbourne are required either to be double vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption.While Djokovic has yet to disclose his vaccination status, the world number one said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he will be travelling to Australia with an “exemption permission”. In a statement, the Australian Open said Djokovic’s application for a medical exemption had been granted...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO