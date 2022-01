Some students at Binghamton University are expressing frustration over a "sudden" change to the University's academic calendar for Spring 2022. According to a petition, Binghamton University students claim that the change to the calendar means that there will be an overlap between final exams and graduation. This also means that the overlap will most likely interfere with move-out deadlines for those students who have opted for off-campus housing.

