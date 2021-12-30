ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPVVu_0dZ4mVNh00

Aaron Donald turned 30 this year but there’s no sign of slowing down for this three-time Defensive Player of the Year. As the season has gone on, he’s only gotten better, putting up huge numbers in the month of December.

With six sacks, 21 total tackles (eight for a loss) and two forced fumbles, Donald was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month. He was absolutely dominant this month, recording at least one sack in each game and hitting the quarterback eight times.

Donald is now up to 12 sacks on the year, his fifth straight season with at least 10 sacks and the sixth such season in his career. He’ll have to overtake T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons for Defensive Player of the Year, but he’s absolutely in the conversation.

This is the third time Donald has won NFC Defensive Player of the Month, and just the first time since December of 2018. He won it twice that season during his historic 20.5-sack campaign in which he also won Defensive Player of the Year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc Players
Boston Globe

Mac Jones landed in a perfect spot with Bill Belichick, but Trevor Lawrence hit rock bottom with the Jaguars

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and story lines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . . The contrast in performance between Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones in the Patriots’ playoff-clinching 50-10 rout of the Jaguars Sunday also stood as yet another reminder of how fortunate a young quarterback is to play for Bill Belichick rather than against him.
NFL
FanSided

Details of Antonio Brown meltdown keep getting more bizarre [Updated]

Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Bill Belichick Reacts to Antonio Brown Incident

Belichick reacts to AB incident, details Pats' mental health philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If there's any silver lining from Antonio Brown's bizarre sideline spat with Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's that the incident brought mental health back into the conversation. After Brown took off...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle

Russell Wilson has once again been the subject of trade rumors amid a disappointing season in Seattle, and signs continue to point to the Seahawks moving on from their franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “leaguewide feeling” that Wilson and Pete Carroll will not be together...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Speculation

Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Make Six Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced six moves ahead of their game this week, including placing CB Sidney Jones on the COVID list. The team is also placing LB Jon Rhattigan on injured reserve due to an ACL injury that will require surgery. The team also activated T Jamarco Jones from injured reserve...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy