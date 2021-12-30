Aaron Donald wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Aaron Donald turned 30 this year but there’s no sign of slowing down for this three-time Defensive Player of the Year. As the season has gone on, he’s only gotten better, putting up huge numbers in the month of December.

With six sacks, 21 total tackles (eight for a loss) and two forced fumbles, Donald was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month. He was absolutely dominant this month, recording at least one sack in each game and hitting the quarterback eight times.

Donald is now up to 12 sacks on the year, his fifth straight season with at least 10 sacks and the sixth such season in his career. He’ll have to overtake T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons for Defensive Player of the Year, but he’s absolutely in the conversation.

This is the third time Donald has won NFC Defensive Player of the Month, and just the first time since December of 2018. He won it twice that season during his historic 20.5-sack campaign in which he also won Defensive Player of the Year.