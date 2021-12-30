ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US: Volkswagen ID.4 Gross Reservations Exceed 40,000

By Mark Kane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen of America announced that the ID.4 model is among the fastest-selling VW vehicles in the U.S. with nine out of ten buyers identifying as first-time EV buyers. The number of gross reservations (since the ID.4 introduction in March 2021) has increased to more than 40,000 (as of mid-December), out of...

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Report: $30,000 Dealer Markup On Ford F-150 Lightning Spotted

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is just around the corner and the order bank will be opened in January. However, reports now are emerging about dealers' "market adjustments." According to Sam Alexander's video, the Koons Ford Falls Church dealer in Virginia sent an email to reservation holders,...
Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
Tesla to recall 475,000 cars in the US

Tesla is to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US, according to documents filed with the US safety regulator. The electric vehicle firm announced it was recalling 356,309 vehicles because of potential rear-view camera issues affecting 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas. A further 119,009 Model S vehicles will also be...
Tesla Recommends Charging Model 3 RWD's LFP Battery To 100%

Tesla is recommending owners of the new Model 3 RWD base model equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to charge to 100% on a regular basis. Already available on Tesla's Chinese-built vehicles, LFP battery cells are starting to find their way into US-market Model 3s, so owners should be aware they require a specific charging behavior.
Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Will Tesla Sell Over 1.5 Million Electric Cars In 2022?

Tesla has just announced that its EV deliveries has exceeded 936,000 in 2021, including the new quarterly record of 308,600 in Q4 2021. The question is how high might it go in 2022, as the long estimated delivery times indicate strong demand?. In general, Tesla expected that the long-term average...
Tesla Model 3 And Model S Recalls Extend To 200,000 Cars In China

Following Tesla’s recall of some 356,000 Model 3 and 119,000 Model S vehicles in the United States over rearview camera and frunk problems, a similar recall was announced in China. China’s market regulator said on December 31, 2021 that Tesla China would recall 19,697 imported Model S vehicles, 35,836...
China: Entry-Level Tesla Model 3/Model Y Prices Go Up

Tesla has increased prices of the entry-level versions of Model 3 and Model Y cars in China (for new orders), while the price of the other versions remains the same. In the case of the Model 3 RWD, the new price is 276,740 CNY ($43,589) - 10,000 CNY ($1,575) or 3.7% more than previously - which after applying the subsidy of 11,088 CNY ($1,746) is effectively 265,652 CNY ($41,848).
BYD Sets Target To Sell Up To 1.2 Million NEVs In 2022

BYD notes some unprecedented sales growth in the second half of 2021 with over 90,000 plug-in electric cars in November alone. As far as we know, the target for 2021 is up to 600,000 units and it might be doable, as the car sales already exceeded 500,000 (up 231% year-over-year) and the overall New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales exceeded 509,000.
Buyer Rejects $50K Dealer Markup On Mercedes EQS, Gets Lucid Air

The automotive market is in a strange place right now where automakers cannot built as many vehicles as they would like because of the semiconductor crisis. At the same time and as a consequence of this problem, used car prices have skyrocketed in recent months. You can be sure some...
Can EVs off-road? We punished the VW ID.4 to find out

An ominous thud startles me as the ID.4 hits the dry desert earth, kicking up a plume of silky dust ahead of another whoop-dee-doo. I brace for a front-end scrape that doesn’t happen and I remind myself as I depress the accelerator, if this EV survived the punishing NORRA Mexican 1000, it can certainly handle whatever I can dish out.
New Volkswagen ID.3 vs used Tesla Model 3

The Volkswagen ID.3 is a class-leading new electric car, but for just a little bit more you could have a used Tesla Model 3. Which it the better buy?... The first Volkswagen to be designed as an all-electric car from the ground up won our 2021 Small Electric Car of the Year Award.
What Is Next For Volkswagen Stock?

Volkswagen’s stock (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) at its current price of $30 has a potential upside of 30% as per Trefis’ Volkswagen’s valuation. The stock is about 10% lower post Q3 2021 results. For Q3 2021, vehicle sales (units) fell by 30% y-o-y to 1.8 million vehicles as the automobile sector continues to struggle with the shortage of semiconductor chips. For the quarter, the company recorded revenue at $67 billion, down by 4.3% y-o-y (down 4.1% in Euro). The earnings were recorded at $6.48, higher than the $6.07 per share in the same period of the previous year. We expect overall revenue and earnings to improve for 2021 as the semiconductor chip supply improves in the fourth quarter.
Waymo Will Add This Driverless Geely EV To Ride Hailing Service

Waymo already has a driverless ride hailing service up and running, albeit in a limited area in and around Phoenix, Arizona and it’s using adapted Chrysler Pacifica minivans for it. However, they are being used more as test vehicles, and the company is already looking to add dedicated autonomous ride hailing vehicles.
