Car manufacturers have an onslaught of electric vehicles coming — but for many buyers, the world around them isn't ready for an EV just yet. Charging infrastructure is less than ideal, especially if you don’t have a garage that can house a Level 2 charger. There aren’t that many medium-sized, family-friendly EV options on sale today. Even if you find the EV that works for you, it’s likely to be far more expensive than what you’d find in the combustion market. And if you’ve ticked all those boxes, that cross-country road trip may not be feasible.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO