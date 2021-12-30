By The Numbers: UK 83, Missouri 56

Michigan running back Blake Corum walked into the tunnel following the Wolverines' 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl with a message to all who would listen. This is not the last time you see Michigan on the cusp of the national championship game, according to the sophomore leader. Corum only managed five touches against the Bulldogs, registering 13 yards rushing and a lost fumble, but promised Michigan will "be back" after the Wolverines' disappointing defeat.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO