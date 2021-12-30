ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

By The Numbers: UK 83, Missouri 56

By Chris Fisher
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky's 83-56 win over Missouri in its SEC opener at Rupp Arena by the numbers:. – Kentucky surpassed its win total from 2020-21 to get to 10-2 this season and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri dropped to 6-7 and 0-1 in SEC play. – UK improved to 69-19...

