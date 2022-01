Controversial Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown may have exited football on his own terms. During the third quarter of today’s away game against the New York Jets, Brown took off his shoulder pads and jersey, ran across the field, then tossed his jersey and other equipment into the stands. He then trotted shirtless into the locker room, flashing the crowd a peace sign as his teammates and coaches looked on in astonishment. The Bucs were surprisingly trailing the Jets 24-17 at the time of Brown’s exit. He had to that point caught three passes for 26 yards on five targets during...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO