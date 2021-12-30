ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market To Be Driven By Increasing Cases Of Cardiovascular Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cardiology information system (CIS) market, assessing the market based on its segments like System, Component, End-Use, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest...

Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global connected (smart) street light market, assessing the market based on its segments like connectivity, component, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Fracture Fixation Products Market To Be Driven By The Rising Need For High-Quality Healthcare And The Increasing Cases Of Osteoporosis During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Fracture Fixation Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global fracture fixation products market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Phototherapy Equipment Market To Be Driven By Its Growing Adoption For The Treatment Of Skin Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global phototherapy equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like device type, modality, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global FISH Probe Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For The Diagnosis Of Various Chronic Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global FISH Probe Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global FISH probe market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Fusion Splicer Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Bandwidth Requirements For Networks In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Fusion Splicer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fusion Splicer market, assessing the market based on its components, application, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market To Be Driven By Increased Awareness Of CPR Devices Among People In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Compressor Type, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand From Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market, assessing the market based on its segment like application, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Aquaculture Feed Market To Be Driven By The Presence Of Leading Producers, Processors, And Consumers Of Aquaculture Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Aquaculture Feed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global aquaculture feed market, assessing the market based on its segments like species, ingredient type, additives, product form and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Polyols Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Polyols Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global polyols market, assessing the market based on its segments like product application, industry, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
neworleanssun.com

Pesticide associated with chronic kidney disease: Study

Brisbane [Australia], January 1 (ANI): A new study by the University of Queensland has found that a commonly available pesticide is linked to an increased risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The research has been published in the 'International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health'. Researchers analysed links between...
