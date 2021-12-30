ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

UPDATE: We get to welcome in the new year with winter storm watches

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE 11 a.m. Thursday: The National Weather Service has provided a map showing forecast snow and ice amounts. See below. Winter storm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter storm watch in effect from late Friday night...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

NWS: Sub-zero wind chills, light snow midweek in our area

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a special weather statement for the following counties in our area. The statement is as follows. Dangerously cold temperatures will return to the area Wednesday night through Thursday night, with wind chill values falling down into the 5 below zero to 20 below zero range. In addition to the cold temperatures, a quick round of light accumulating snow is likely Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. At this time, the greatest risk of seeing accumulating snow, greater than 1 inch, is across northern Kansas, along and north of the Interstate 70 corridor. South of there, a dusting to a half an inch of snow is forecast, with some areas along the Oklahoma Kansas state line not seeing much, if any, snow. These amounts, and the area at greatest risk of accumulating snow, may change, so stay tuned to later forecasts and updates.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: All of area now under winter weather advisories

UPDATE 6 p.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has canceled the winter storm warning for Jewell and Mitchell counties and has instead issued a winter weather advisory. Please see below. From THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. The National Weather Service has moved a number of counties in our...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Wind chill advisories continue for our area

UPDATE 3:25 p.m. Saturday: Information about winter storm warnings was removed from this story as most of our area is no longer under a winter storm warning. For road conditions, go to kandrive.org or call 5-1-1 or 1-866-511-KDOT (5368). . . . From THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. Wind chill advisories...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Weather closings and delays

Following are local and area closings and delays due to the weather. The list will be updated as needed. Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church - Goessel, closed and morning services canceled. Burns Cornerstone Bible Church, morning services canceled. Canton Immanuel Lutheran Church, morning services and all scheduled activities canceled. Culver United Methodist...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy