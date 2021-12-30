ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

KDA Industrial Hemp Advisory Board to meet Jan. 4

 4 days ago
The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Advisory Board will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, via teleconference. The advisory board will meet to...

ashlandmass.com

Advisory from the Ashland Board of Health

Effective December 22, 2021, the Ashland Board of Health advises all unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals to wear face-coverings while in indoor settings and practice social distancing. This is in response to the significant increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our community as well as a recent advisory from the MA Department of Public Health.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/3)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Recognition of Outgoing Councilmembers. Councilmember Junior Welsch will be recognized.
GREAT BEND, KS
Dozen Rosewood employees awarded for ‘years of service’

A dozen Rosewood Services employees achieved milestone work anniversaries in 2021 and they were recognized this month for that achievement. They represent a total of 85 years of service as a group. Reaching a decade of service were Chandis Alexander (Administration Financial Assistant), Melinda Hosfelt (PATH-Certified Equine Therapy Instructor), Frankie...
BUSINESS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Farmers should make ARC-PLC election decisions by March 15

DEVILS LAKE - Farmers can elect coverage and enroll in crop-by-crop Agricultural Risk Coverage-County (ARC-CO) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs within each Farm Service Agency (FSA) farm unit, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2022 crop year, says Ron Haugen, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension farm management specialist. Although election changes for 2022 are optional, enrollment by signed contract is required for each year of the program. ...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Elected officials take their seat on Great Bend City Council

Following an appointment to office in February 2020, Junior Welsch ended his term on the Great Bend City Council Monday night. When no one filed for the Ward 4 spot in the General Election, an interview committee accepted applications from interested individuals before recommending Welsch. Welsch, the Garfield, KS native...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
