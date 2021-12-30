KDA Industrial Hemp Advisory Board to meet Jan. 4

The Minnewaska Area Schools Board of Education met on Monday, Dec. 20, and was presented with a facility planning and optimization agreement by SitelogIQ, Inc, a planning, architecture, engineering, construction and energy firm that assists in facility planning. The facility plan involves surveying and documenting operational and physical conditions and deficiencies evident in buildings district-wide. The plan evaluates based on several criteria including electrical systems, mechanical systems and plumbing. If SitelogIQ is unable to deliver a plan that meets the district’s objectives, there is the option to cancel the agreement with no costs incurred. In contrast, if there is a plan delivered that meets the objectives and the district opts to not enter into an agreement with SitelogIQ, the district is responsible for paying three cents per square foot for the planning fee. If an agreement is reached, the planning fee is absorbed into the total program cost. The board voted unanimously to go ahead with the SitelogIQ proposal.

6 DAYS AGO