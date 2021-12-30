ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From outsider to Hollywood insider, comic Gina Yashere finally feels like she belongs

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in England, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Gina...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Duthiers
Person
Gina Yashere
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsider#Hollywood#England#Stand Up Comedy#Nigerian
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

CBS News

341K+
Followers
43K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy