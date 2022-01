I received my rewards letter from my health insurance provider the other day. This always makes me happy, because I get gift cards, just for completing a few activities. One of the rewards is a $20 gift card if I exercise three times in a year. It does not specify what kind of exercise I am supposed to do. If it was push ups, I’m out twenty bucks. Reading the fine print, I discovered that I will receive a gift card if I garden three times. I have done that a lot more than three times.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO