The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in Cameron County, with a 29-year-old female from Brownsville testing positive. The individual was fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine but had not received a booster shot, according to Cameron County Public Health. Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the highly transmissible variant was suspected to be in the county already because of a sharp rise in new infections in recent days.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO