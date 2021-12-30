Camille Baptiste is Here For the (Tri) Party

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Swiss Ironman star Caroline Steffen, who racked up an impressive amount of podiums during her lengthy pro career, announced her retirement this week. The 43-year-old and mother of two posted, “I traveled the world with [a] suitcase and bike box to chase success and glory. I had it all and looking back, it was by far the craziest thing I have ever done in my life. We traveled to and prepared for over 80 professional races during 10 seasons, walking away with over 40 professional titles in my pocket feels surreal.” Steffen, who competed as an elite cyclist before turning to triathlon, won two long-distance ITU World Championships and placed second in Kona in 2010 and 2012.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO