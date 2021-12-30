Downtown Minneapolis looter gets 8 years in prison
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A federal judge is sentencing a Saint Paul man to more than eight years in prison for burning, looting and damaging businesses...www.willmarradio.com
all the videos of the looting and few people charged but people at the capital insurerrection are being charged and jailed left and right, sure doesn't make much sense
Still not enough for all the damage done, harsher punishment will reduce crime
