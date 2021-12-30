ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis looter gets 8 years in prison

By Learfield Wire Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- A federal judge is sentencing a Saint Paul man to more than eight years in prison for burning, looting and damaging businesses...

Comments / 34

Mick LaFreniere
4d ago

all the videos of the looting and few people charged but people at the capital insurerrection are being charged and jailed left and right, sure doesn't make much sense

10
Tanya Lyn
4d ago

Still not enough for all the damage done, harsher punishment will reduce crime

13
 

