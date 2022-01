Chloe and Halle Bailey have had quite the 2021 as far as the red carpet goes. They paid homage to their sisterhood in Rodarte at the Met Gala, dressed by fellow sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. They played each other's counterparts at the VMAs, where Halle introduced Chloe's solo debut of "Have Mercy." While there are times they coordinate purposefully (see: those sheer Yousef Al Jasmi numbers or their Peter Do satin slips), they mostly stay true to their own expressive styles.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO