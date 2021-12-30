Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
More than five and a half decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr., led 2,000 marchers to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they knelt and prayed for an end to voter suppression. This MLK Day, his children will lead marchers to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington,...
Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr and co-creator and host of WNYC's "Studio 360" Kurt Andersen discuss the new Brennan Center analysis which finds that at least 13 bills restricting access to voting have been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session in four states and at least 88 restrictive voting bills in nine states will carry over from 2021.Dec. 21, 2021.
I guess we can be thankful Republicans won in Virginia’s November election. Otherwise, according to reports, they were ready to claim the election was rigged -- like the 2020 presidential election, you know. Of course, the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, no matter what the former president claims....
(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
Earlier this month, the United States hosted a virtual international Summit for Democracy. The proceedings brought together leaders from around the world to discuss challenges to democracy that have arisen on virtually every continent. The irony of the U.S. hosting such a summit while its own democracy is at threat was not lost on the host country. Vice President Kamala Harris directly addressed American challenges to democracy in her speech at the summit.
(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
Leaders in Washington must get it together. The threats to the very foundations of our democratic society are real. Soon it will be a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection. All year long, we’ve witnessed anti-democratic politicians stoking anger and violence and undermining American democracy. In states across the country, Republicans are passing laws that attack our freedom to vote, rig . . .
President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear.“Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.Now, as the anniversary of that deadly day nears, the president is being urged to reorder priorities and...
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
Sen. Collins recently wrote me to explain why she had voted against S.4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021: “The bill is based on the … premise that Washington, D.C., can better run elections than our state and local governments. That kind of federal control is unnecessary and would be utterly unworkable for our states and municipalities.” The history of the law of the United States says otherwise.
“Abortion carries significant physical and psychological risks to the maternal patient, and these physical and psychological risks increase with gestational age,” Mississippi lawmakers declared in the Gestational Age Act of 2018, the 15-week abortion ban the Supreme Court’s conservatives will likely use to eviscerate Roe v. Wade. Not that it...
NAACP head to push senators, White House for action on voting rights. NAACP President Derrick Johnson says he plans to step up pressure on senators and the White House to take action on voting rights legislation, which would likely warrant changes to the legislative filibuster due to opposition from Republicans.
A group of current and former Detroit lawmakers say they’re planning to file a lawsuit in the Michigan Supreme Court over the state’s recently passed legislative maps, which they argue disenfranchise Black voters and violate voting rights.
Comments / 0