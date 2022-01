Twitter has permanently suspended one of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s accounts, saying she’s posted misinformation about COVID-19. “We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement, according to CNN. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO