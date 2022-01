Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages and. Dr. Jameelah Powell, Nursing Faculty, School of Health Sciences. Body mass index, or BMI, is a common tool used to measure a person’s body fat based on their height and weight. However, this number does not actually reflect a person’s whole health. In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to APU professor Dr. Jameelah Powell, a nurse and healthcare professional, about the complexities of BMI and what other factors need to be considered to help people develop truly healthy lifestyles. Learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to widespread weight gain among adults and children and what people can do to develop good eating and exercise habits so they feel good in their body.

