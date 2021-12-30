ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

18-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Sarasota Overnight

By Maria Hernandez
 5 days ago
SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Ackerman Park located at 400 Apex Road, Sarasota on Wednesday at approximately 10:48 pm.

An 18-year-old male was struck and killed by gunfire. His information is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification. Detectives and crime scene personnel are on scene conducting an investigation.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it is believed that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.

