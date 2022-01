In Riverside County, there were 4,135 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 231% increase compared to last Monday. Over the previous seven days, there were 43.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 59% since last Monday, with 625. ICU cases have seen a 14% increase in the same period with 104 current patients.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO