Energy Industry

Baker Hughes enters geothermal collaboration

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 6 days ago

HOUSTON – CAUSEWAYGT, a renewable energy company founded in the Republic of Ireland, and Baker Hughes have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on geothermal projects and...

journalrecord.com

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
Las Vegas Herald

Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - Weatherford, Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, GE (Baker Hughes)

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The goal of this research report is to provide a thorough examination of the global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services market, which includes all industry participants. The research consists of a simple examination of complex data, as well as information on the industry's historical and current state, as well as projected market size and trends. The study examines all aspects of the industry, with a particular emphasis on major players such as market leaders, followers, and newcomers. The study includes a PORTER, SWOT, and PESTEL analysis, as well as the potential impact of market microeconomic elements on the target market.
dailyutahchronicle.com

Geothermal Energy is Changing the Electricity Scene at the U

On Nov. 1, 2019, the University of Utah signed a partnership with Cyrq Energy and Rocky Mountain Power in a deal ensuring — for the first time ever — the U will receive over half its electricity from clean renewable sources. This project also involved the use of a new rate tariff, which will allow “large customers to be able to choose and negotiate the costs of off-site renewable energy to be delivered through the grid.”
techxplore.com

Micro drilling turbines improve efficiency of geothermal systems

Geothermal systems are becoming an increasingly important source of clean and, above all, baseload-capable energy. But the wells, which can be several thousand meters deep, are risky, and things can sometimes go wrong. Fraunhofer scientists have now developed an innovative tool that enables additional branches to be drilled off of the main well. This decreases the risk of dry boreholes and improves the output.
