Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., the global insurance brokerage and consulting firm, announced that it has acquired Florida-based Risk Transfer Agency. The 22-year-old agency, with offices in Orlando, offers insurance products for professional employer organizations and temporary staffing firms. Dino Fabrizio, Jennifer Robinson and associates will remain in their current offices and will report to Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher’s Southeast region retail property-casualty brokerage operations, and to Chris Leisz, head of Gallagher’s U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Gallagher said in a news release.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO