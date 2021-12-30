But, it’s only…

Recently, my behaviour towards my sister, who has been in isolation with Covid, has surprised me. We live together, her bedroom just a stone’s throw across the hallway, and usually waltz freely between rooms, boundaries nearly non-existent. But now our doors remain sealed shut, and I daren’t breathe in the air between us.I regret to say that my initial reaction to her testing positive was slightly lacking in compassion. The daunting prospect of catching and spreading the virus, along with the dread of a cancelled Christmas, sent me spiralling into an unfamiliar, anxious, self-centred version of myself, more concerned with...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO