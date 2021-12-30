Letter to the editor: Carbon emissions tax will hurt consumers

Failure to introduce carbon markets, which effectively allow countries to buy and sell emissions reductions, would set back the post-pandemic recovery, the Taoiseach was warned before Cop26 Ian Talbot, the chief executive of Chambers Ireland, wrote to Micheal Martin saying the measure could reduce the cost of Ireland’s climate commitments by half, letters released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.He said that if a common rulebook on such markets was not agreed, it risked “triggering damaging climate-related trade frictions which could place a significant drag on any post-pandemic recovery”.The provision, under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, had been...
