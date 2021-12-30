Here's Where You Can Get The Best Salad In Nebraska

Photo: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.

If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”

So, which salad stands out in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says it’s the Coconut Chicken Salad at Greenbelly, located in West Omaha. Here’s why:

“When you need a quick bite and you don't want to compromise the quality, head to Greenbelly. The baked chicken on this salad has a subtle accent of coconut and is paired perfectly with melty Swiss cheese, artichoke hearts, sliced almonds, and more, all over a fresh lettuce blend. Reviewers say they feel bright and motivated after finishing this easily enjoyable salad.”

