ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Here's Where You Can Get The Best Salad In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8yIj_0dZ4fMQv00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.

If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”

So, which salad stands out in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says it’s the Coconut Chicken Salad at Greenbelly, located in West Omaha. Here’s why:

“When you need a quick bite and you don't want to compromise the quality, head to Greenbelly. The baked chicken on this salad has a subtle accent of coconut and is paired perfectly with melty Swiss cheese, artichoke hearts, sliced almonds, and more, all over a fresh lettuce blend. Reviewers say they feel bright and motivated after finishing this easily enjoyable salad.”

See the full list of the best salads in the U.S. (even the ones that surprise you!) here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Nebraska#Restaurants#Food Drink#The Coconut Chicken Salad#Swiss
brproud.com

Need a free at home COVID test? Here is where you can get one

Need a free at home COVID test? Here is where you can get one. Need a free at home COVID test? Here is where you can get one. Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day. Why is there a shortage?. What can companies do to ensure they’re getting a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Restaurant is the Most Expensive in the State

Michigan is a great place to eat out, as we have tons of options for both cheap and pricey meals. If you’re looking to treat yourself to some very fine dining, a certain Michigan spot might be the perfect spot, since it, reportedly, is the most expensive in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fatherly

Here’s the Best Huckberry Gear Under $75 That You Can Still Get in Time for Christmas

Here you are again. Even though holiday shopping seems to start earlier and earlier every year and there were warnings about the supply chain shortages you’ve waited until the 11th hour to finish shopping. Luckily, sites like Huckberry bail you out with fast shipping and a curated list of coveted gifts. We combed through the best items under $75 for under the tree, Secret Santa, or to stuff in a stocking. Get moving though if you want to get it before Christmas Day.
SHOPPING
In Style

Finally, Food I Can Eat

I've been cursed with a stomach that will tolerate approximately three foods (on a good day), and, in a cruel twist of the knife, I've been doubly cursed with the inability to produce anything remotely edible in the kitchen. I ignored my sensitivities for a long, long time (ahem, 27...
NUTRITION
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
718
Followers
212
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy