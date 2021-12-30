ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Droppin’ here and everywhere!’: Fish rain from the sky in Texas town

By Carolyn Roy, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL ) – It “rained fish” for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., according to James Audirsch, who works at the Orr Maxx, a used car dealership in eastern Texas. He says he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Small fish could be seen sprinkled throughout the parking lot of the dealership, as well as the one across the street and the tire shop next door. Some were 4-5 inches long and appeared to be young white bass.

    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“Raining fish” is believed to be the result of a rare meteorological phenomenon in which a water spout moving over water sucks up small creatures such as fish and frogs, carrying them along until they lose steam before dropping their stunned passengers. Strong winds created by tornadoes or hurricanes can also send small species raining from the sky, according to the Library of Congress .

Similar incidents have been reported in which frogs and toads have also been seen falling from the sky.

In 2017, fish fell from the sky over an elementary school in California.

