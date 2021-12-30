ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 performance

ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Hip-hop superstar LL Cool J has canceled his performance for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" after testing positive for COVID-19, producers confirmed to ABC Owned TV Stations Thursday. The actor and rapper was slated to give a performance...

abc7.com

