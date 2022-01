The Samsung 2022 MICRO LED TVs have been announced by the brand as a new range of televisions for the living room that will provide users with access to immersive content and visuals like never before. The TVs are equipped with 25-million micrometer-sized LEDs that will each produce their own light source, which thus helps to further improve depth of the visuals. This is further enhanced with support for 20-bit grayscale depth that will provide even better detail, while one-million steps of brightness and color levels will immerse viewers like never before.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO