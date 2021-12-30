ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Police arrest three suspects in Christmas Eve shooting

By Valerie Perez
 10 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 24, the Victoria Police Department received a phone call at 10:55 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the department released new information. Police confirmed a 26-year-old man was hurt during the shooting. The victim is expected to be okay. He was taken to a local hospital.

After responding to the shooting, investigators obtained arrest warrants for three suspects. Within 24 hours they arrested John Caleb Garcia, 20, Nathaniel Pena, 21, and Carlos Escobar, 19. All three suspects are from Victoria. They were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, all three suspects were found in a vehicle in the 3300 block of state highway 185 and taken into custody.

