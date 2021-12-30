Victoria Police arrest three suspects in Christmas Eve shooting

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 24, the Victoria Police Department received a phone call at 10:55 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the department released new information. Police confirmed a 26-year-old man was hurt during the shooting. The victim is expected to be okay. He was taken to a local hospital.

After responding to the shooting, investigators obtained arrest warrants for three suspects. Within 24 hours they arrested John Caleb Garcia, 20, Nathaniel Pena, 21, and Carlos Escobar, 19. All three suspects are from Victoria. They were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, all three suspects were found in a vehicle in the 3300 block of state highway 185 and taken into custody.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit