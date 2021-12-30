ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was killed on Piper Bend Drive near Canal Winchester in far Southeast Columbus.

The shooting is reported to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed they found 16-year-old Janae Hairston suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. She was a junior at Canal Winchester High School, according to a district statement.

Hairston’s death marked the 202nd homicide in Columbus in 2021. Police continue to investigate.

For the full NBC4 story click here

