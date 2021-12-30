New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH : This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corporation RC : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Methanex Corporation MEOH : This company that produces and supplies methanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

