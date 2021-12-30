ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

By Zacks Equity Research
 5 days ago

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR provides enterprise analytics software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcosa, Inc. ACA provides infrastructure-related products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

BAE Systems plc BAESY provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Masonite International Corporation DOOR designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Comments / 0

