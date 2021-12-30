ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Healthcare ETF (XLV) Hits New 52-Week High

By Sanghamitra Saha
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

For investors seeking momentum, S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR XLV is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 28.7% from its 52-week low of $109.93 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

XLV in Focus

The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology. The ETF charges 12 basis points in fees (see: all Health Care ETFs here).

Why the Move?

As long as the virus threat is around, extra focus on healthcare and biotech stocks is warranted and thus the fund gained. Plus, Healthcare, which generally outperforms during periods of low growth and high uncertainty, garnered investors’ interest due its non-cyclical nature.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, XLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 25.15 (per barchart.com), which gives cues of further rally.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) Hits a 52-Week High

USRT - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 47.1% from its 52-week low price of $46.28/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. USRT in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Etfs#Xlv#Index Fund#Healthcare Sector#Zacks Investment Research#Zacks Com
Entrepreneur

Albemarle (ALB) Up 39% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Albemarle Corporation’s ALB shares have popped 38.7% over the past six months. The rally has resulted in the stock outperforming its industry’s rise of 2.7% over the same time frame. The company has also topped the S&P 500’s 9.5% rise over the same period. Let’s take a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain LHC Group (LHCG) Stock Now

LHC Group — with a market capitalization of $4.45 billion — is a renowned post-acute healthcare service provider. It anticipates earnings to improve by 12.4% over the next five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average. Key Catalysts. We are optimistic about...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
ETF
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy