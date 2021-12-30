ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dZ4cVJH00

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-1.46%

fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500

SPX,

-0.30%

has gained 5.0% this month.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +13.53% climbed 13.53% to $1,199.78 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +1.20%. rising 1.20% to 15,832.80 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.68%. rising 0.68% to 36,585.06. The stock's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +4.81% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Tesla Inc#Cable Harness#Vehicles#Tsla#Nhtsa#Spx
Mysuncoast.com

Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery. Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This 2013 Tesla Model S Explode With Elon Musk Doll Inside

This story comes to us from Finland, where a 2013 Tesla Model S owner - Tuomas Katainen - has decided to blow up his car spectacularly. But the idea is not to entertain us, but it appears to be a bold expression of disappointment. According to the video (English subtitles...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Tesla owner blows up Model S instead of footing $22,600 repair bill

When faced with a repair bill that costs half of what you paid for your car, do you go through with the expensive repair, bring it to the junkyard, or sell it for parts? Finnish Tesla owner Tuomas Katainen decided to do something a little more extreme — but arguably a lot more satisfying — when faced with such a situation: he watched his car go up in flames, as noted in a report from Gizmodo.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 police vehicle is blowing minds nine months into its initial trials

As it turns out, the Tesla Model 3 actually works amazingly as a police car. The Model 3’s performance as a police vehicle in the UK has so far been pretty incredible, to say the least, according to information shared by Tesla Account Manager and Emergency Services Lead Max Toozs-Hobson on LinkedIn.
CARS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Model 3 Most Expensive Vehicle in U.S. to Insure

Electric vehicles are typically more expensive to purchase than their internal combustion counterparts — a major factor when shopping for a new ride. However, what you’ll pay to insure that new sedan or utility vehicle plays a role in how much vehicle a buyer can afford. A new study by QuoteWizard, an insurance price comparison website, reveals the most expensive “popular” vehicles to insure are also EVs: the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y respectively.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

Why Tesla Is Recalling Half a Million Electric Vehicles

Tesla is making headlines yet again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has uncovered two more dangerous deficiencies in two different Tesla electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model S. We've got the details. Is your own Tesla car included in this recall?. Tesla Model S and...
CARS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy