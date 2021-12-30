Austria set to be Europe’s top stock market as banks rally

(L-R) Austria’s Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and the secretary for culture Andrea Mayer address media before their lunch in the garden of Schweizerhouse (Swiss house) restaurant at Prater amusement park in Vienna, Austria on May 19, 2021. joe klamar/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year.

The Austria ATX

ATXEUR,

-0.51%

index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S

ATS,

-2.59%

has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group

EBS,

+0.32%

, BAWAG

BG,

+0.74%

and Raiffeisen Bank

RBI,

-0.08%

.

As of Thursday, the French CAC 40

PX1,

-0.28%

was narrowly outperforming the OMX Stockholm 30

OMXS30,

+0.03%

by a 29.3% to 29% margin for second place.

Bringing up the rear is the IBEX 35

IBEX,

+0.46%

, with the Spanish index stuck in single digits with a 7.8% rise.

The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

-0.16%

more broadly has gained 22.6% and added 0.3% on Thursday.

The best performing stocks in the pan-European index this year have been Swedish laboratory equipment maker AddLife

ALIF.B,

-0.42%

, up 165%, and Watches of Switzerland Group,

WOSG,

-4.83%

up 161%. The worst has been Polish online e-commerce platform Allegro.eu

ALE,

-2.36%

, which has dropped 54%, and French IT services firm Atos

ATO,

+0.24%

, down 50%.