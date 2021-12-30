Austria set to be Europe’s top stock market as banks rally
Austria’s main stock market index is set to be the top performing Western European benchmark of the year.
The Austria ATX
index has gained 38.8% through midday Thursday. Circuit board maker AT&S
has jumped 66%, followed closely by the country’s banks, Erste Group
, BAWAG
and Raiffeisen Bank
.
As of Thursday, the French CAC 40
was narrowly outperforming the OMX Stockholm 30
by a 29.3% to 29% margin for second place.
Bringing up the rear is the IBEX 35
, with the Spanish index stuck in single digits with a 7.8% rise.
The Stoxx Europe 600
more broadly has gained 22.6% and added 0.3% on Thursday.
The best performing stocks in the pan-European index this year have been Swedish laboratory equipment maker AddLife
, up 165%, and Watches of Switzerland Group,
up 161%. The worst has been Polish online e-commerce platform Allegro.eu
, which has dropped 54%, and French IT services firm Atos
, down 50%.
