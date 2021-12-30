ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10-year Treasury yield edges back but holds above 1.54%

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly marginally lower on Thursday as investors parsed data to cap the final days of 2021 amid signs that the impact of the omicron variant on the economy is muted.

The bond market will close an hour early at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

What are yields doing?

  • The 10-year Treasury note
  • TMUBMUSD10Y,
  • 1.520%
  • yields 1.536%, versus 1.542% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Yields for debt fall as prices rise and vice versa.
  • The 2-year Treasury note
  • TMUBMUSD02Y,
  • 0.742%
  • rate was at 0.754% , compared with 0.748% a day ago.
  • The 30-year Treasury
  • , aka long bond, was yielding 1.944% , versus 1.954% on Wednesday afternoon.

What’s driving the market?

Treasurys of longer maturities may be seeing some end of month, quarter and year buying as 2021 winds down. That activity may be helping to anchor yields, even though trading is expected to be thin in the week’s final sessions.

Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 infections set a single-day record, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That far surpasses the previous daily record of 294,015 set last January. And daily new cases in the U.S. also were at a record seven-day average of more than 265,000, as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Gains in stocks imply that investors aren’t overly concerned about the omicron variant of the disease that causes COVID-19 because of evidence that symptoms are milder than other strains of the pathogen. Indeed, data continues to point to limited, if any, damage to recent economic trends.

About 198,000 applied for U.S. unemployment benefits during Christmas week, leaving new jobless claims near a 52-year low amid the biggest labor shortage in decades. Initial jobless claims fell slightly from a revised 206,000 two weeks ago, based on new government data. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims to total a seasonally adjusted 205,000.

Looking ahead, fixed-income investors are awaiting a report on Chicago PMI’s due at 9:45 a.m.

There will be no data on Friday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed, oil gains after new year’s rally on Wall Street

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 JP:NIK jumped 1.7% in morning trading as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp. JP:7203, Sony Corp. JP:6758 and SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Note#U S Treasury#Johns Hopkins University
CNBC

Stock futures are higher after Dow and S&P 500 close at records

U.S. stock futures were higher in early morning trading on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched new record closes on the first trading day of 2022. Dow futures rose 53 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.32%. On Monday, the...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback

Copper, Commodities, Treasury Yields, Precious Metals, China – Talking Points. Copper falls by roughly 0.9% on rising Treasury yields, US Dollar. Risk-on sentiment to begin 2022 pushed precious metals broadly lower. Price remains constrained to key pivot zone below $4.500 per pound. Copper prices retreated on Monday as rising...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US 10-yr yield back above 1.6, 30-yr yield above 2.0

US treasury yields surged sharply overnight as investors continued to adjust themselves “living with the virus”. Omicron is now generally taken as being much less harmful to the global economy as initially feared, despite record infection numbers. 10-year yield closed up 0.116 to 1.628, back above 1.6 handle...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Treasury yields extend rise after kicking off year with jump

U.S. Treasury yields early Tuesday added to a push higher, a day after yields jumped to kick off the new year, sending the rate on the 2-year note to a 22-month high. was at 1.66%, compared with 1.628% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield extends gains above 1.6% as investors monitor data, auctions

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as market participants closely monitored soaring cases of the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 13.7 basis points to 1.637%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose 14.3 basis points to 2.032%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Monday, with strength in U.S. Treasury yields and the stock market contributing to a fall in prices for the precious metal to their lowest settlement in almost two weeks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note. TMUBMUSD10Y,. 1.615%. topped 1.6% Monday to touch the highest level...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years. Previously the chief U.S. investment strategist at Morgan Stanley, Wien has been with Blackstone since 2009. These days Wien makes his “surprise” predictions with Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist in...
STOCKS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Stocks Notch Big Gains in 2021

Wall Street closed out 2021 on another banner year. All the major averages faired very well, thanks in part to reopening after COVID lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve keeping its key short-term interest rate near zero.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Big pension funds dumped the wrong things last year — as usual

Well, the geniuses running the world’s top pension funds did it again. Once again they managed to avoid investing in the things they should have been investing in, while investing in things they shouldn’t have been investing in — with the all-too-predictable result that the insight you really wanted to hear a year ago wasn’t a list of the experts’ biggest picks for 2021, but their biggest pans.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy