South Carolina set a record number of cases of COVID-19 on Friday — 6,319 confirmed of 8,882 reported — as the Omicron variant is causing a record surge in infections. Also Friday, state officials announced a total of 19 new deaths, including 14 confirmed. The percentage of positive tests is skyrocketing, with 25.6% of almost 30,000 tests were confirmed positive. With state offices closed today, the next new numbers will be released Wednesday. More: WCSC TV, Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier, Associated Press, The Washington Post, The New York Times.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO