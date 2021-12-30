ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Purple’s Lockdown Was a ‘Dress Rehearsal for Retirement’

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Glover describes Deep Purple's coronavirus lockdown experience as a trial run at retirement, but says they aren’t ready to end things yet. They recently released the covers album Turning to Crime, which was a way of keeping busy while Deep Purple couldn’t tour or record together in the same studio....

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

