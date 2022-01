RANT to shoppers who unnecessarily hoard groceries. Do you really need five 25-pound bags of rice — only to return them when you realize that you do not? Do you not know that your returned food must be destroyed? And rant to the stores who accept returns on food that is not recalled or contaminated. Ultimately, it is the consumer who is not only inconvenienced by your selfishness but who must pay higher prices for it.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO