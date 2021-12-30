ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion Links: 12/30/21

By Adrian_Barragan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, Mane Landers, I’m back again for a second straight day of Lion Links. This should come as no surprise since this is my normal day. Before we get into the news of the day, let’s wish loaned-out Orlando City forward Matheus Aias a happy 25th birthday....

The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
The Independent

I didn’t feel we were all there together – Luke Shaw bemoans United’s failings

Luke Shaw called for more intensity, commitment and togetherness after star-studded Manchester United fell to a deserved home defeat to Wolves Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as interim manager came to a shuddering halt on Monday evening as 2022 began with a meek Old Trafford display.Wolves managed 15 shots in a one-sided first half and continued to threaten after the break, with Joao Moutinho striking late on to seal a notable 1-0 victory.Shaw said United’s performance was as disappointing as the result on an evening when they were outfought and out-thought.Asked if adjusting to Rangnick was part of the...
