Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
This ground beef taco casserole recipe is an easy family-friendly meal that works on many levels:. It’s quick to put together and bakes in just 20 minutes. If your kids like tacos, they should like this, too!. You can use different variations of canned tomatoes and cheeses to make...
There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
Sometimes, the answer to our biggest health struggles is sitting right in our pantry. That’s the case with whole grain mustard now that a new study has found it can lead to better cholesterol and blood sugar levels. And you don’t even have to go out of your way to get the benefits. Just one teaspoon will make a difference!
1 bag (32 oz) frozen small Italian style or homestyle meatballs. 1/4 cup dry white wine (optional) Chopped Fresh dill or parsley (optional) Spray the insert of the slow cooker with cooking spray. Dump the meatballs into the slow cooker. In a bowl add the beef stock, soup base, cream...
Love cabbage rolls but don't feel like stuffing and rolling? This easy ground beef and cabbage recipe cooks in one pan and in less than 30 minutes. Dinner is done. 1 cup long-grain white rice (uncooked) 1 can (10 ounces) tomatoes with green chiles. 1 can (10 ounces) chicken broth.
1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
Turkey and ham are yummy during the holidays, but serve this easy garlic butter-crusted prime rib recipe and you will get oohs and ahhs. We promise!. Total Time: 3 hours (approximately) Ingredients. boneless ribeye roast, trimmed (about 5 pounds) 2 sticks butter, softened. 8 cloves garlic, minced. 2 tablespoons fresh...
It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This Greek spaghetti salad is tough to beat. Fresh and simple, this dish comes together easily and is customizable to your taste. Try using small sweet peppers instead of bell peppers, or adding parmesan and Italian dressing instead of the feta and Greek dressing called for. For maximum flavor, make sure you salt the pasta water heavily. This will ensure all the flavors of the vegetables and dressing stand out paired with the pasta.
Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish that is made with goat, beef or lamb. This easy barbacoa recipe is made with a chuck roast and cooked low and slow in a slow cooker. It's flavorful and a perfect filling for tacos. Cuisine: Mexican. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 6...
If you love a good taco casserole, then this enchilada casserole with meat, beans, cheese and spiked with garlic-laced sour cream is sure to be put in the recipe rotation. To cut out some calories, only use half a pound of ground beef, low-fat sour cream and low-fat cheese. You could also use ground turkey.
Chicken. Broccoli. Sauce. Done. This easy chicken and broccoli stir fry recipe is simple, fast, full of flavor and a family favorite. Serve over rice or your favorite Asian noodles. Cuisine: Asian. Prep Time: 9 minutes. Cook Time: 11 minutes. Total Time: 20 minutes. Servings: 4. Ingredients. 1 pound boneless...
This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Creamy Spicy Lasagna Soup – great for when you’re wanting lasagna…but not all the work. A mix of vegetables simmered with meat, spicy sausage, Italian seasonings, tomatoes, and lasagna noodles. Finish each bowl off with parmesan and serve with your favorite garlic bread. It’s warming and so delicious, just like lasagna, but lighter and easier.
As the weather turns cool in the fall and eases into winter, this soup goes into an almost weekly rotation in our house. Truth be told, its creamy texture (without the cream) and deep mushroom flavor bolstered by dried mushrooms tempts me all year long except on the hottest of summer days.
Beef stroganoff (stroganov) is a Russian dish of sautéed pieces of beef served in a sauce. Stroganoff originated in mid-19th-century Russia and has since it become popular across the globe, with a myriad variations from the original recipe. The dish often prepared in the U.S. today consists of strips of beef filet with a mushroom, onion and sour cream sauce, served over rice or egg noodles. This is my mom’s recipe and I love it because it’s not only delicious but it’s easy to make, too!
It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
