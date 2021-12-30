Biden administration announces $137M deal to boost production of key Covid test component

Biden Administration Announces , Plan to Fight Omicron Variant. Biden Administration Announces , Plan to Fight Omicron Variant. 'The Washington Post' reports President Joe Biden announced his administration's plans to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 21. . 'The Washington Post' reports President Joe Biden announced his administration's plans to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 21. . The Biden administration plans to make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available and send federal resources to aid strained health systems. The Biden administration plans to make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available and send federal resources to aid strained health systems. According to 'The Washington Post,' the administration will deploy 1,000 members of the military to aid medical facilities. . According to 'The Washington Post,' the administration will deploy 1,000 members of the military to aid medical facilities. . ... we should all be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked .., President Biden, via 'The New York Times' . This is not March of 2020 ... Two hundred million people are vaccinated. We’re prepared; we know more, President Biden, via 'The New York Times' . The Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate. As of Dec. 18, of all new cases, 73% are due to Omicron infections. White House officials plead with Americans - The vaccines are our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. White House officials plead with Americans - The vaccines are our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know how to protect people from severe illness. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'. We know how to protect people from severe illness. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'. We have the tools needed to do it. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO