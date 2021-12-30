ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration announces $137M deal to boost production of key Covid test component

By NBC News
wpsdlocal6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Defense Department has announced a $137 million contract to make more of a key component of rapid Covid tests to boost their production. The company, Millipore Sigma, plans to build a new facility over a three-year-period to produce nitrocellulose membranes, the paper that shows the results in rapid...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
AFP

US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported Sunday that he has contracted Covid-19, as the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the United States. Austin's symptoms were "mild" and he will quarantine at home for the next five days, the Pentagon chief said in a statement. Austin said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, which had "rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been." "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce," Austin said. "I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden announces new steps to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden spoke to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and others on Monday, and he vowed to do more to expand COVID-19 testing. Biden acknowledged the testing shortfalls seen around the country over the Christmas weekend. Stores ran out of at-home rapid tests, and people stood in long lines for hours waiting […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXAN

What’s the deal with Biden’s COVID-19 at home test giveaway?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work, but here’s what we know...
U.S. POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Calls On Biden Administration to Require COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test for Domestic Air Travel

December 21, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Representatives Don Beyer (D-Va.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) on Monday called on the Biden administration to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all domestic air travel. “Travel at our nation’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#The Defense Department#Millipore Sigma#Pentagon#Reuters#Nbc News
Gephardt Daily

Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals

Dec. 21 (UPI) — With the Omicron variant on the move nationwide, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday afternoon, announcing changes to his winter COVID-19 plan, including buying an additional 500 million rapid coronavirus tests for use across the country. Biden and his medical advisers have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
madison

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Biden Administration Announces , Plan to Fight Omicron Variant. Biden Administration Announces , Plan to Fight Omicron Variant. 'The Washington Post' reports President Joe Biden announced his administration's plans to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 21. . 'The Washington Post' reports President Joe Biden announced his administration's plans to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 21. . The Biden administration plans to make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available and send federal resources to aid strained health systems. The Biden administration plans to make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available and send federal resources to aid strained health systems. According to 'The Washington Post,' the administration will deploy 1,000 members of the military to aid medical facilities. . According to 'The Washington Post,' the administration will deploy 1,000 members of the military to aid medical facilities. . ... we should all be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked .., President Biden, via 'The New York Times' . This is not March of 2020 ... Two hundred million people are vaccinated. We’re prepared; we know more, President Biden, via 'The New York Times' . The Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate. As of Dec. 18, of all new cases, 73% are due to Omicron infections. White House officials plead with Americans - The vaccines are our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. White House officials plead with Americans - The vaccines are our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know how to protect people from severe illness. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'. We know how to protect people from severe illness. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'. We have the tools needed to do it. , Statement from the White House, via 'The Washington Post'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UpNorthLive.com

Biden announces purchase of 500M COVID-19 tests to counter omicron

WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million at-home COVID test kits that will be available for free, delivered to homes across the country Tuesday. In many parts of the U.S., these tests can’t come soon enough. With the omicron surge putting a strain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO

President Biden announcing national at-home COVID-19 testing plan

President Joe Biden is announcing a national at-home COVID-19 testing plan Tuesday and encouraging vaccination as millions of eligible Americans remain unvaccinated. Watch below starting around 12:30 p.m. courtesy of ABC News Live:. Colorado offers free at-home COVID-19 tests already; you can enroll to get at-home tests delivered to you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy