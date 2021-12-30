ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown vents after making history (in a bad way) vs. Clippers

Cover picture for the articleThe box score from Wednesday night's game at TD Garden produced two eye-opening stats. The first was that the Boston Celtics went 4 for 42 (9.5%) from 3-point range in their 91-82 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. (More historical context on that number here.) The second was that Celtics star...

Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over Magic

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Celtics had to come back against the seven-win Orlando Magic on their home floor Sunday night was slightly disheartening. The night that Jaylen Brown had, however, was not. Brown was absolutely electric to close out Boston’s 116-111 overtime victory at TD Garden, dominating the Magic with his running mate, Jayson Tatum, still sidelined with COVID-19. Brown dropped a career-high 50 points in the win, needing just 29 shots to reach that mark. Brown hit 19 of his attempts from the floor while going 5-for-10 from three-point land. He also hit seven of his eight free...
Jaylen Brown joins quartet of Celtics legends with career night vs. Magic

Two games removed from one of the more disastrous stat lines of his career, Jaylen Brown turned in a performance much more representative of the player he is on Sunday. Brown almost single-handedly willed the Boston Celtics to victory over the hapless Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Sunday, pouring in a career-high 50 points on 19 of 29 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds in a 116-111 overtime win.
Jaylen Brown signs jersey for teammate's nephew after career game

Other than the Boston Celtics themselves, the nephew of one of Jaylen Brown's teammates is who seems to have benefitted the most from his career night against the Orlando Magic. After Brown scored a career-high 50 points with 11 rebounds, becoming just the fourth Celtic ever to have a 50-point...
After Scoring 50 Points in a Comeback Win, Jaylen Brown Sums It Up Perfectly

Forsberg: The Celtics should embrace Jaylen Brown's new mantra originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. "We just needed to f—ing win." Fresh off his career night, one in which he produced only the 11th 50-point regular-season game in Celtics history, and joined an even more select group of players with 50-plus point, 10-plus rebound performances (only Jayson Tatum, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale in that club), Jaylen Brown uttered the perfect motto for the 2021-22 Celtics.
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Antoine Walker
Does a Domantas Sabonis, Jaylen Brown trade make sense

The Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers are two teams having disappointing 2021-22 seasons so far. As a result, both franchises have been in the trade talk bubble, particularly with respect to their stars Jaylen Brown and Domantas Sabonis, respectively. The Celtics have, for the most part, underperformed this season. They are two games below .500 at 17-19 and are at 9th in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics technically still have a shot at the postseason via the play-in tournament. But with the way they are trending right now, this certainly isn’t the direction they saw for themselves when they made the Eastern Conference Finals just a couple of seasons ago. Perhaps they need a change and that change may be a split of the Jayson Tatum – Jaylen Brown tandem.
Jaylen Brown’s heartfelt gesture for Celtics teammate after monster 50-point night

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wasn’t the only one who achieved a once-in-a-lifetime goal during the C’s 116-11 win over the Orlando Magic. Coming into the TC Garden arena, fans had no idea that they were in for an unforgettable night courtesy of Jaylen Brown. The All-Star guard dropped 50 points to lead all Celtics scorers, setting a career-high in the process.
What Motivated Jaylen Brown Down Stretch In 50-Point Performance Vs. Magic

Jaylen Brown has been on the other end of too many games like Sunday evening’s against the Orlando Magic. Coming off a statement win over a team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics had lost their grasp on a double-digit lead in the third quarter Sunday, instigating a comeback led by Jaylen Brown.
