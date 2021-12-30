Kroger Adopts $1B Share Buyback Program

ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock. The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means, according to information provided by Thor. The timing and amount of any transactions will be at the company’s discretion subject to the market price of the stock, general market and economic conditions, cash availability, applicable legal requirements and other growth investment opportunities. The repurchase authorization will expire Dec. 21, 2024.
