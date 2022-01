As predicted, the global financial sector largely avoided major crises in 2021 (Lebanon standing out as the key exception). For 2022, risks and uncertainty remain heightened. The sizeable support measures introduced early in the pandemic are largely being phased out or have already been removed. Against a background of tightening global monetary policy and high inflation, alongside new COVID-19-related uncertainties, 2022 will test how successful these measures truly were - if they prevented businesses from failing or just delayed recognition of new non-performing loans.

